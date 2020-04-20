More than 400 people in Maine have recovered from coronavirus, one more dies

The Maine CDC says more than 400 people have recovered from the coronavirus, nearly half who've tested positive.

Today's numbers also reveal one more person has died from the virus, bringing the state's death toll to 35 ..

These number just released within the last hour.

There are now 875 confirmed cases in the state - an increase of 8 since yesterday. Of those, 414 have recovered.

There have been 138 people hospitalized, as well.

Over the weekend the first case was confirmed on Piscataquis County...

There is still only one case there...

The number in Cumberland County rose by 2 from yesterday - to 380 cases..

York County is up by 4 to 181..

97 in Kennebec County - that the same as yesterday..

One more case in in both Penobscot and Waldo Counties - there are 44 and 43 cases there..

We will have the daily CDC briefing with Dr. Nirav Shah here on TV5 and on our website today at 2pm.