More than $36,000,000 in federal funds to help 35 Maine airports

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) The Federal Aviation Administration is sending more than $36,000,000 to help 35 Maine airports.
The funding is part of the Trump Administration's newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Airport Grant Program.
This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to COVID-19.
Here is the full list of airports that are receiving money:
Auburn/Lewiston Municipal
Augusta State Airport
Bangor International
Hancock County-Bar Harbor
Belfast Municipal
Bethel Regional
Biddeford Municipal
Brunswick Executive
Caribou Municipal
Sugarloaf Regional
Dexter Regional
Charles A Chase Jr Memorial Field
Eastport Municipal
Northern Aroostook Regional
Eastern Slopes Regional
Greenville Municipal Airport
Houlton International
Islesboro
Newton Field
Lincoln Regional
Machias Valley
Millinocket Municipal
Central Maine Airport of Norridgewock
Dewitt Field, Old Town Municipal
Oxford County Regional Airport
Pittsfield Municipal Airport
Portland International Jetport
Presque Isle International
Princeton Municipal
Stephen A Bean Municipal
Knox County Regional
Sanford Seacoast Regional
Stonington Municipal
Waterville Robert Lafleur
Wiscasset