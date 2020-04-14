More than $36,000,000 in federal funds to help 35 Maine airports

The Federal Aviation Administration is sending more than $36,000,000 to help 35 Maine airports.

The funding is part of the Trump Administration's newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Airport Grant Program.

This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to COVID-19.

Here is the full list of airports that are receiving money:

Auburn/Lewiston Municipal

Augusta State Airport

Bangor International

Hancock County-Bar Harbor

Belfast Municipal

Bethel Regional

Biddeford Municipal

Brunswick Executive

Caribou Municipal

Sugarloaf Regional

Dexter Regional

Charles A Chase Jr Memorial Field

Eastport Municipal

Northern Aroostook Regional

Eastern Slopes Regional

Greenville Municipal Airport

Houlton International

Islesboro

Newton Field

Lincoln Regional

Machias Valley

Millinocket Municipal

Central Maine Airport of Norridgewock

Dewitt Field, Old Town Municipal

Oxford County Regional Airport

Pittsfield Municipal Airport

Portland International Jetport

Presque Isle International

Princeton Municipal

Stephen A Bean Municipal

Knox County Regional

Sanford Seacoast Regional

Stonington Municipal

Waterville Robert Lafleur

Wiscasset

