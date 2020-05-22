More than $17.9 million in federal funding being given Maine nursing homes

Millions of dollars of federal money is being distributed to skilled nursing facilities here in Maine.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is making 65 payments totaling more than $17.9 million.

It's to help facilities as they combat the devastating effects of this pandemic.

This funding supplements previously announced relief and will be used to support nursing homes suffering from significant expenses or lost revenue.

These additional funds can help cover the costs of labor, COVID testing, and personal protective equipment.

