More than 1,700 students receive degrees at UMaine commencement

More than 1,700 University of Maine students received degrees Saturday.

There were two commencement ceremonies held at Alford Arena.

Among the graduates were Drew Brooks, this year's valedictorian, and Ana Eliza Souza Cunha, this year's salutatorian.

Brooks received two bachelor degrees.

Souza Cunha received a degree in biology.

"I am really excited! The University of Maine had so much research potential.. They gave me so many different experiences that set me up to work at Boston Children's Hospital in clinical research now. So, that's where I am headed and I am so excited for it," said Souza Cunha.

"Doing a duel degree has been really helpful in getting into medical school and so that is the next step for me and I think that the University of Maine really set me up to achieve my goals and get me to where I needed to be," said Brooks.

This was the university's 217th commencement.