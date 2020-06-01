More than 16,000 acres around Gulf of Maine to be protected

An outdoor group will use $1 million in federal funds to conserve more than 16,000 acres around the Gulf of Maine.

Officials say the Appalachian Mountain Club will receive the money from the North American Wetlands Conservation Act and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree says the conservation work will protect more than 100 migratory bird species.

The lands that will be preserved include undeveloped wetlands, saltwater coastlines, lake and pond areas and surrounding upland buffer areas.

The Appalachian Mountain Club is also slated to receive about $3 million in matching funds.