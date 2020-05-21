More than 11,500 Mainers file new unemployment claims, state says

The Maine Department of Labor said more than 11,500 Mainers filed initial unemployment claims for the week ending May 16.

Labor officials said 4,640 initial claims were filed for state unemployment insurance, and an additional 7,043 initial claims were filed for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

Almost 92,000 weekly certifications, or continued claims, were filed last week for state unemployment, which was an increase of about 5,000 over the previous week.

The state said about 35,700 weekly certifications were filed under PUA, including for retroactive benefit weeks.

Weekly certifications must be filed every week in order to continue to receive unemployment benefits.

Labor officials said Maine's unemployment rate for April will be released Friday morning.