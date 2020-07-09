More than $10K going to local restaurants to feed those in need

There's an effort underway in the area to feed those in need.

Food and Medicine along with the Eastern Maine Labor Council have teamed up with three local restaurants, Tea and Tarts, Humble, and Tiller & Rye to feed frontline workers and others that could use some help.

Through grants and other fundraising, they have raised over

10-thousand dollars to give to the restaurants to keep paying employees and purchase produce from local farms to be used in making the meals.

"This is solidarity, not charity," said Food & Medicine Board President Kati Corlew. "This is Mainers helping Mainers through this long swirling disaster that we are all experiencing right now. We have these funds that we have raised that we are using to purchase good quality food from local business owners who are then purchasing their supplies from local farmers. This is all of us coming together to support each other."

The first meals were delivered Thursday afternoon.

Officials say this is just the first round of the project and hope to keep it going in the weeks ahead.