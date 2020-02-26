More serious charge filed against Lincoln man accused of impregnating his adopted daughter

A man from Lincoln accused of raping and impregnating his adopted daughter is facing a new and more serious charge.

37-year-old Paul Fiske was indicted by a Penobscot County grand jury Wednesday for his fourth count of gross sexual assault.

Prosecutors tells us they received new information that Fiske raped the girl when she was 13 years old.

That means he could face longer jail time if he's convicted.

The previous charges, including sexual abuse of a minor, were based on the fact the girl was 14.

Authorities say she gave birth to Fiske's child in October.

Fiske was also indicted Wednesday on tampering charges.

He was taken to jail in August and authorities say since then, he had contact with the girl and other witnesses, asking some of them not to testify.