More money given to help fund proposed whitewater recreation park

A large donation has been made to help with a proposed whitewater recreation center in Skowhegan.

The $31,000 was given by an anonymous donor, according to local officials.

If approved, "Run of River" will be built around the Kennebec River in the downtown area.

So far, they've raised over $1.5 million toward the $5.3 million dollar project.

The area will include features that will allow for whitewater boating, surfing, and tubing as well as an events center.

Construction is expected to start in 2021.