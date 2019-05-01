More legislation introduced to legalize sports betting in Maine

Two more bills were presented Wednesday to make sports betting legal in Maine.

One would allow for a more free market approach where sports betting would become legal both in brick-and-mortar and online.

The other would make it a requirement to have a licensed physical location to have an online sports book.

Both of the bills are sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash.

Milton Champion, Executive Director of Maine's Gambling Control Unit, says that if Maine does legalize sports betting, they would recommend using the first bill as a start.

"It has many of the directions and resolves that the regulatory agencies such as the Gambling Control Unit could work with to effectively, efficiently, and consistently regulate sports betting in Maine," said Champion.

There have now been seven bills introduced this session to legalize sports betting in Maine.

The committee is now faced with choosing which bill they want to go forward with, or if they want to combine parts of various bills.