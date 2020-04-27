More funds now available for small business through the Paycheck Protection Program

The SBA began accepting applications for the Paycheck Protection Program again as the second round of funds are now available to help small businesses cover payroll during the shutdown.

The first round of the economic relief fund allocated over $2 billion to more than 16,000 Maine businesses.

Businesses can apply for the new funding through their lender.

Folks who are self-employed can also receive funds through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Loans are considered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We don't know how long that money will last, or if there will be future appropriations or allocations for the fund, we just don’t know,” said Deb Nueman, President Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce “So it’s best to just get right on top of it right now.”

If you have already applied for the Paycheck Protection Program, there’s no need to re-apply, although it is a good idea to stay in contact with your lender.

For more information on applying, visit sba.gov