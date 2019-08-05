More discussion surrounding Nordic Aquafarms permitting process

More talk about Nordic Aquafarms permitting process in Belfast.

The president says they're in the early stages right now. Nordic aquafarms would like to build a land-based salmon farm near Little River in Belfast capable of producing millions of pounds of fish per year.

We're told it would bring 100 jobs to the area.

At the meeting, the Belfast Planning Board discussed many topics, including environmental concerns. There was also a brief dispute property rights.

Erik Heim, President, Nordic Aquafarms, said, "This is an important process to go through. I think a lot of the facts will come out about the project. We are looking forward to going through the process."

To learn more or to see the permit head to the City of Belfast's website.