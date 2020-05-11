More businesses to reopen across Maine on Monday

Beginning Monday, retail businesses in Maine counties that have not experienced community transmission of covid-19 can begin to reopen.

Following last week's announcement of an increased testing capacity in the state - Governor Mills modified her plan to re-start the economy.

These new guidelines will allow retail stores and restaurants to reopen with enhanced safety precautions in all but four counties.

Laniece Sirois, executive director of Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce says businesses in Aroostook county are ready to move forward.

“A lot of organizations like the chamber and some other organizations have had quite a voice to say we have businesses that are ready to open. They have their safety protocols in place and if we could speed up this process, that would be amazing,” said Sirois.

Restaurants, wilderness campsites and sporting camps can open on May 18th.

This applies everywhere, except, Penobscot, Androscoggin, Cumberland and York counties.

