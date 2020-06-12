More Mainers becoming victims of unemployment imposter fraud

The Maine Department of Labor said it continues to see cases of unemployment imposter fraud.

The Department of Labor said it canceled about 6,500 initial claims and 11,500 weekly certifications suspected of being fraudulent for the week ending June 6.

Working Mainers are learning that criminals are filing fraudulent claims in their name. WMTW employee Bill Cox received a surprising letter from the Department of Labor.

“After they reviewed my case, it was determined that I was laid off due to COVID-19, so they were going to go ahead and process it,” Cox said.

Cox never applied for benefits and has been working through the pandemic as an engineer at WMTW.

“It was very surprising. The most surprising thing about it was seeing the last four of my Social Security on there and the official business address of my employer,” Cox said.

The Maine Department of Labor has received more than 17,000 reports of fraudulent unemployment claims.

“If someone is opening accounts in your name, you are not responsible for the debts that are incurred,” Maine Bureau of Consumer Credit and Protection Superintendent Will Lund said.

Lund said his department has been working with labor officials. Lund said fake claims often mean a scammer has someone’s name, address and Social Security number to file for benefits.

“This appears to be the results of information that was stolen through ID or data breaches over the past three to four years,” Lund said.

Lund recommends reporting the fraud to the Maine Department of Labor by submitting a fraud report, emailing or mailing a report of fraud or calling 1-800-845-5808.

The best way to determine if someone has been using your personal information is to check your credit.

For the next year, the three national credit reporting agencies are issuing free, weekly credit reports through annualcreditreport.com.

“If they find someone is opening accounts in their name, they can open a case with our office to freeze the report,” Lund said.