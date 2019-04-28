More Maine homes being tested for lead since 2015 law change

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - More Maine children would be tested for lead poisoning under a bill being considered by lawmakers.

Currently, only children who receive Medicaid receive lead exposure testing, but the Legislature's Health and Human Services committee is backing a bill to require it for all one- and two-year-old children.

A 2015 Maine law reduced the blood test threshold that triggers household inspections from 15 micrograms of lead per deciliter of blood to 5 micrograms. The Portland Press Herald reports that the law has resulted in additional inspections, and to more lead hazards being discovered and removed.

A February study found state inspectors were nearly as likely to find lead hazards in homes of children who tested below and above the threshold.