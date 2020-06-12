Nail Salons, gyms reopening Friday in Maine

June 12th is the date Governor Mills is allowing more businesses to reopen to the public.

In 13 of Maine's 16 counties...

Gyms, fitness centers, nail salons as well as tattoo and piercing palors can resume operations, according to the Governor's rural reopening plan.

Tasting rooms and bars can serve customers outside, starting today.

They were originally scheduled to reopen on July 1st.

All of these businesses must comply with added health and safety precautions.

York, Cumberland and Androscoggin counties are still banned from reopening because of their high case count.