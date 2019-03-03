Voter Turnout - More Democrats than Republicans went to polls in Maine

An analysis of state voting data by The Associated Press shows a surge in the number of Maine Democrats that cast ballots in November.

Nearly 42,000 more Democrats cast ballots than did Republicans amid a burst in turnout among Democrats energized by opposition to President Donald Trump.

That's roughly three times the gaps seen in 2010 and 2014.

Analysts say that could prove worrisome for Republicans in the state.

Maine's partisan breakdown remained roughly the same between 2010 and 2018.

But last year, roughly 70 percent of registered Democratic voters cast ballots in November, up from 61 percent in 2010.

Republicans also saw 70 percent turnout, but that is more typical for the party in the recent years.

Nationally, turnout on both sides was unusually high for a midterm election.