More COVID-19 test results come back negative for correctional facility in Windham

More test results from staff and inmates at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham still show no new cases of COVID-19.

We're told the Maine Department of Corrections has sent out 484 samples for testing.

As of Thursday night, they say they've received results for 221 of those tests.

All have come back negative for COVID-19.

They started conducting tests after a positive diagnosis of coronavirus in an inmate.

Additional results on the remaining tests are expected over the next few days.