Moral Injury conference in Augusta looks to spread awareness

A conference hosted by Volunteers of America in Augusta focused on moral injury.

They explained it as a type of injury that impacts someone's moral conscience after doing something they feel guilty about.

Some in attendance were war veterans as well as drug and alcohol addicts.

"The goal is to spread the word about moral injury. Because it is a fairly new concept, and people haven't heard of it yet. We want people to begin to understand it as a major form of human suffering," said Dr. Rita Brock from Volunteers of America.

For more information on moral injury you can visit voa.org.

