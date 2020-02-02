Moosestompers Weekend gets folks skating, sliding, and running

A giant sliding hill, skating, and hockey were some of the things going on during the annual Moosestompers Weekend.

One of the bigger events held was the Moosestompers 5k which has been going on for 36 years.

The race kicks off the 2020 racing season and is the first race in the Aroostook County Challenge.

“It's a challenging race,” says Angie Ewings, a runner. “When I tell people about this race, I don't tell them that it's an easy race, it’s not. The conditions, the weather, the condition, the footing is always a challenge but I'm always up for a challenge so this race is one of my favorite races so I'm always looking forward to this particular race, it kind of starts your racing season so it's exciting.”

The next race will be the spring runoff in March.

