Moosehead region marketing group looking for photos

If you're a photographer and you enjoy the Moosehead region, there's a contest that might interest you.

"Destination Moosehead Lake" is looking for images from all four seasons.

The photos can be of wildlife, activities, or the area in general.

To submit your photo, just send an email to destinationmooseheadlake@gmail.com.

Be sure that the subject line of your email reads "2020 Photo Contest" and attach your photos to the email.

If you use Instagram, you can tag your images with #DMLME2020.