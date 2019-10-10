Moose causes three-car accident on I-95

Police say no one was seriously injured after a crash that involved a moose and three cars on the interstate near Howland Wednesday night.

According to police, the moose estimated to weigh at least 1,000 pounds, was hit when it ran out in front of a car.

The animal landed on the roof, then fell back into the road.

Another car then hit the moose which caused that car to go airborne and flip over, trapping the driver inside.

Police say the passing lane was blocked by the dead moose, and the car on its roof was in the travel lane.

The driver of a third car tried to avoid the crash and went off the road.

Police say one woman was taken to the hospital and is likely alive because she was wearing a seat belt.