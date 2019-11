Two people injured after their car hit a moose on the interstate near Medway.

It happened at 4:55 p.m. near mile marker 240.

We're told there were two people in the car.

The passenger was trapped in the car and was extricated by first responders.

That passenger was later taken to a Bangor hospital with what officials are calling a head injury.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a Millinocket hospital.