In February, an online magazine named Dover-Foxcroft the "Most Boring Town in Maine."

Maybe they'll reconsider after what happened there early Friday morning.

Police were told about a break-in at a building on East Main Street that used to house a pizza shop.

An officer snapped this photo of the intruder making its getaway.

Once loose the moose hoofed it into the woods.

Police say the moose was injured...they haven't yet been able to find it.