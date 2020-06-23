Moody's Collision Centers to open new facility on former Emera property

The former Emera Maine property on Main Street in Bangor is being converted into a new truck repair center.

Shawn Moody, who once ran for governor, owns Moody's Collision Centers.

He's been working on acquiring the Bangor property for three years, ever since Emera left.

The property was initially under the Bangor Hydro name.

Workers will repair, refurbish and paint large commercial vehicles in the 30,000 square foot garage.

Moody says he's glad to find a use for the vacant property and hopes to open later this year.

Shawn Moody, Founder, Moody's Collision Centers, said, "I would just say to business owners out there before you create a clean slate with a new piece of virgin property take a look at what's out there for existing brownfields sites like this one because they make sense."

"This space is going to give us an opportunity to have some classroom space and apprentice type programs to work with the tech schools so we're very excited about that as well," Sherry Lavoie, Northern Area Leader, Moody's, said.

Moody has tentative plans for the original Bangor Hydro building on the property, too.

He says he's thinking about turning it into low-cost office space for entrepreneurs and is also considering a rooftop restaurant with views of the Penobscot.