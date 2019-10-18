Moody's Collision Center celebrates acquisition of Glidden's Auto Body

Moody's Collision Centers celebrated Friday its acquisition of Glidden's Auto Body in Bangor and Ellsworth.

A ceremony was held to unveil the new sign.

Owner Shawn Moody says don't expect too many changes.

He hopes to keep the memory and spirit of former owner Bob Glidden alive.

Glidden passed away earlier this year.

"There's an opportunity now if we're going to change our name. We talked to the Glidden family. They gave us their blessing to do that. And again we've got the same crew, same workmanship, and the same quality. So we're going to continue and honor Bob and his legacy and continue to do quality work and serve the community," said Shawn Moody.

Moody's now has 11 locations across Maine.

