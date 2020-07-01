Monument honoring Penobscot Nation tribal elder to be installed in Normandy on Omaha Beach

A bronze bust of a Penobscot Nation tribal elder who stormed the beach on D-Day will be installed in Normandy, France on the 4th of July.

The Charles Shay Indian Memorial will be placed at Omaha Beach on Saturday in honor of the World War II veteran.

Shay served as a combat medic and is credited with saving soldiers from drowning on D-Day, June 6, 1944.

Shay has been awarded the Bronze Star, the Silver star, as well as the French Legion of Honor in 2007.

A turtle sculpture unveiled in 2017 and designed by Shay’s nephew, Tim Shay, will accompany the bust in the park.