Montville man found guilty of propositioning boys in Belfast park

A Montville man accused of propositioning two young boys in a Belfast park has been found guilty.

A jury convicted 76-year-old Edmund Melanson Wednesday of solicitation of a child to commit a prohibited act.

Authorities say in March of last year, Melanson approached the boys and offered to perform sexual acts on them.

The boys found another person in the park, who contacted police.

Police arrested Melanson a few months later.

A sentencing date has not been set yet, but we're told Melanson faces up to a year in jail.

He'll also have to register for ten years as a sex offender.