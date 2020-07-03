Months after young girl injured by gunshot, community rallies in support

"Emah Strong," a rallying call in the Waterville Community.

It's for a young girl and her family.

In March, Emah Frost was shot after a drive-by shooting.

After a lengthy stay in the hospital, she's still recovering.

A school bus driver decided to do something to help the family by selling "Emah Strong" t-shirts.

So far, hundreds of dollars has been raised.

"With all the people I've been talking to in the last couple of weeks or so, it's been amazing. I have a lot of people that are not buying shirts but making donations. And for kids that can't afford them, we're going to start giving them shirts with the donated money," said Michael Blaisdell, creator of the "Emah Strong" shirts.

Shirts cost $20, you can buy them at Courtney's Hotdogs and Bee's Snack Bar, both in Winslow.

You can also get them in Waterville at Holy Cannoli and outside the George J. Mitchell School.

