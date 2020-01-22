Winter competition promotes healthy living and staying active

With a good amount of snow on the ground in Searsmont, what better way to spend the evening than making creations out of it?

From turtles to castles - Ames Elementary School Students were having all kinds of fun building sculptures.

It's part of the WinterKids Winter Games which promotes healthy living and staying active during the winter months.

These kids spent the week learning all about the science that goes into building them and making sure to incorporate this year's theme S.T.E.A.M. into all their fun.

S.T.E.A.M stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

"Makes those real-life connections for the kids. They can see adults having just as much fun as they are. It really brings everybody together," Briana Brennick, a 2nd Grade Teacher at Ames Elementary School said.

Ames Elementary School Principal, Lori Smail, added, "It really teaches the students to think outside the box and that learning happens everywhere"

"My favorite part is how he gets to do all the activities and we get to have fun trying to get medals," explained 5th-grade student Michael.

Macy, a 5th grader at the school said, "We got second place last year, so we are hoping to go for first."

Students also made bird feeders at Tuesday's event.

WinterKids Winter Games will up next week.