Month-long effort to feed families in Hancock County ready to begin

A month-long effort to help feed the needs of families in Hancock County is about to get underway.

The Hancock County Food Security Network is hosting the 9th Annual Hancock County Food Drive in March. The collaborative fundraising project supports 17 food pantries, meal sites and school backpack programs that collectively serve thousands of community members across Hancock County.

The 2019 Food Drive raised $26,833 and collected 7,250 food items, resulting in 113,374 meals for community members in need. This year the Network aims to raise $30,000.

The food drive officially kicks off Saturday, March 7th with various activities throughout Hancock County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Many more events are planned throughout the month and can be be found on the Facebook page, Hancock County Food Drive. You can also find information about donating.

The Food Drive is supported by Healthy Acadia, Maine Community Foundation, United Way of Eastern Maine, University of Maine Cooperative Extension, Star 97.7, and Maine Coast Mall, and is made possible by members of the Hancock County Food Security Network, local businesses, and community members across Hancock County, Maine.

