Monster Truck Tour wraps up in Bangor

The Cross Insurance Center was loud and muddy on Sunday afternoon, as the Traxxas Monster Truck Destruction Tour finished up a weekend tour stop in Bangor.

Fans of all ages were on hand, many of whom showed up early for a pre-show pit party to meet the drivers, take some photos, and even get a ride in a monster truck.

But it's not just the fans who love the tour. There's plenty of love coming back to the fans from the drivers.

"This is what we get back out of it," said Donny Hebert, driver of the "Aftershock." He added that "seeing everybody show up, all the fans here and everybody being thankful for us being here is what keeps us going every year. I was one of these kids."

The tour makes its next stop in Portland next weekend.

