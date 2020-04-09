Monson man faces arson charge

MONSON, Maine (WABI) - A man from Monson is in jail, accused of setting at least two fires on the same road.
Investigators say 61-year-old Quinton King is charged with arson.
He's accused of starting fires to four outbuildings next to his home and a neighbor's vehicle yesterday.
We're told both fires started on Nana's Lane.
The buildings and vehicle were destroyed.
Officials say they are also investigating a truck King owned that was damaged by fire in Aroostook County.
King was taken to the Piscataquis County Jail.
He's expected to be in court on Monday.