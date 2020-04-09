Monson man faces arson charge

A man from Monson is in jail, accused of setting at least two fires on the same road.

Investigators say 61-year-old Quinton King is charged with arson.

He's accused of starting fires to four outbuildings next to his home and a neighbor's vehicle yesterday.

We're told both fires started on Nana's Lane.

The buildings and vehicle were destroyed.

Officials say they are also investigating a truck King owned that was damaged by fire in Aroostook County.

King was taken to the Piscataquis County Jail.

He's expected to be in court on Monday.

