Monroe property owner stops car parts thefts

Caught in the act!

A vigilant property owner in Monroe managed to catch some thieves in the act of stealing car parts.

Troopers were called to a home on the Jackson Road after the owner saw people cutting out parts from vehicles he had stored on his property. The owner was able to stop the vehicle, but not before two men ran off.

According to Maine State Police, 48-year old Angela Bragg of Waterville was driving the car.

She's now charged with trespassing, receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of drugs.

State Police identified the two men and say the investigation is ongoing.

