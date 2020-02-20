Monroe business owner found guilty of theft

A jury has found a Monroe business owner guilty of extorting more than $100,000 from someone who paid him to do work at their home.

David Webber ran D & M Services.

Police arrested Webber in October of 2018 and charged him with theft by deception.

State inspectors say Webber claims he completed work at two homes in Monroe, both owned by Thomas Watson, III.

Prosecutors say Webber charged Watson for work he did not do, did not know how to do, and was not planning on ever doing.

On the stand Thursday morning, one of the State Troopers investigating the case testified he learned Watson had given Webber lots of money and he understood there could be some fraud and abuse involved.

During closing arguments, the defense said money was not an object for Watson, making a point to the jury that Watson testified he was never unstatifisfied with Webber's work.

Prosecutors say Webber overcharged Watson and did not provide original receipts.

