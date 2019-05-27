Monmouth Fire Department hosts annual Memorial Day Breakfast

Folks enjoyed a nice breakfast Monday morning at the Monmouth Fire Department prior to the town's Memorial Day Parade.

The annual feast features pancakes, eggs, bacon, and more.

All veterans ate for free.

They say that bringing the community together to honor our veterans is what it's all about.

"It's really important to recognize all of the veterans that came before us or who are continuing to serve the United States, especially here in our community, just to honor them for their service," said Monmouth Fire Department Chief Daniel Roy.

We're told about 200 people attended the event.