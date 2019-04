The Monmouth Fair will start the fair season in Maine this year.

The fair is normally held in August, but for their 109th year, they are moving the fair to June.

Fair organizers say this change will allow more vendors to take part.

Monmouth has been one of the state's smaller fairs, so they hope more people will come.

They'll partner with Smokey's Greater Shows for a better and bigger midway.

You can follow the progress at monmouthfair.com.