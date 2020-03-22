Money available to fight Maine's opioid addiction crisis

The U.S. attorney for the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine wants the state to be aware that more than $163 million is available from the federal government to help fight the country's addiction crisis.

The opioid crisis, in particular, has hit Maine hard.

Overdose deaths in the state hit their highest level on record in 2017 at 417, and have remained well above historical levels since.

U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank says federal money to address the crisis is available from the U.S. Department of Justice.

