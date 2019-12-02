Man killed in overnight motel fire in Rockport

A man was killed when a fire started in his motel room early Monday morning, officials with the State Fire Marshal's Office said.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. at the Schooner Bay Motor Inn on Route 1, officials said.

A police officer was able to pull the man from the second-floor room, but was unsuccessful in reviving him, officials said.

No one else was injured in the fire.

Investigators were working to determine a cause.

The man's name has not yet been released.

Firefighters from several departments responded.