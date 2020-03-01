Monday is 'Read Across America Day'.

The national reading initiative coincides with famous writer Dr. Seuss's birthday!

Sunday, folks in Bangor celebrated what would have been his 116th birthday at the Briar Patch downtown.

Folks were encouraged to dress up as their favorite Dr. Seuss characters.

There was activities such as Birthday Bingo Cards, Dr. Seuss Charades, and a read-a-thon.

The Briar Patch hopes to honor the legacy of Seuss with events like this.

"Dr. Seuss has been someone who has inspired so many kids to learn to read and to use their imagination, and it's that legacy that we'd really like to remember with all of Dr. Seuss's books and so it's great to be able to share those stories with kids young and old, and hopefully inspire more kids to use their imaginations and learn to read," says Gibran Graham, Owner of the Briar Patch.

The Briar Patch will take part in the national Dr. Seuss Word Challenge, which starts Monday.