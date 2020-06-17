Moe's Original BBQ temporarily closes after South Portland employee tests positive for COVID-19



Moe's Original BBQ is shutting down its locations in Bangor and South Portland for now after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

That employee works at the South Portland restaurant.

Owner Dewey Hasbrouck said the employee who tested positive was last in the restaurant a little over a week ago for two hours.

He was told about the positive result on Wednesday.

We’re told the person who tested positive could have come in contact with 3 or 4 people.

About 15 people work at the South Portland location.

They are now being tested.

Hasbrouck goes back and forth from the South Portland location to Moe's BBQ in Bangor.

To be cautious, he closed both places.

Owner, Dewey Hasbrouck, Moe’s Original BBQ, said, "I want all my employees to feel 100% safe while they are working at Moe's and I want our customers to feel safe ordering from Moe's. So i just wanted to get out ahead of it and shut down."

Hasbrouck said he will open the locations again once it is safe to do so.