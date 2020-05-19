Moe's BBQ to hold fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Moe’s Original BBQ is holding a take-away fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters as part of a series of fundraisers for non-profits during the pandemic.

Owner Dewey Hasbrouck says he became a big brother in the program twenty years ago, and it changed his life, creating a lifelong friendship.

Ten percent of all food sales this Thursday at both the Bangor and South Portland locations will be donated to the organization.

​The largest fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters, Bowl for Kids’ Sake, has been postponed due to the pandemic.

“This is exactly the cycle that we want." says Sophie Piconi, development manager at BBBS. "People keep coming back. You are a participant in our program, and you know exactly what it takes and what these kids need right now in their lives. The cycle of giving just keeps on going.”

“It was a total life changer." says Hasbrouck. "I just can’t recommend Big Brothers Big Sisters enough to anybody who’s even considering it. It really is a great way to give back. I’ve been a changed person ever since.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters has been keeping 'bigs' and 'littles' connected during the pandemic through pen pal and virtual programming.

You can place your order online at www.moesoriginalbbq.com, or over the phone.

Bangor at 207.992.9000

South Portland at 207.956.7623.

Pick-up is curbside, on a table distancing employees from customers. Home delivery is offered in Bangor from Grubhub and in South Portland from Grubhub, 2Dine-In, Door Dash, Uber Eats.