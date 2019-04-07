Model trains displayed in Westbrook

It was all aboard in Westbrook as the Southern Maine Model Railroad Club showed off their model trains.

The group says they wanted to bring back model railroading for kids and adults to enjoy, and organizers wanted to share their love of creating small models.

The money raised from tickets to the event will hopefully support new members and their trains.

"Between the knowledge and experience of our members we try and help people in the community who want to build their own displays and do their own displays,” said Chuck Hastings of the Southern Maine Railroad Club.

The club says they're accepting new members, and you can search for their website for information on how to sign up.