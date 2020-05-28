Mobilize Katahdin providing resources during pandemic

A group of about 50 people in the Katahdin region have come together to help the community.

Called Mobilize Katahdin, they provide resources to anyone in the region affected by COVID-19.

They're providing heating fuel assistance, gift cards, grocery and medicine delivery and picking up food from restaurants.

The hope is to expand those services and provide transportation, too.

“I think it’s important that we come together as a community and help one another through this pandemic and then beyond when somebody as a need. I think that is what rural America does. They reach out and help those that need it.”

To learn more about the services Mobilize Katahdin provides you can visit mobalizekatahdin.org.