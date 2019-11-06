Mobile minute

Chris Quimby of Midcoast iPhone Repair and more, keeps track of modern technologies and the many challenges faced by aging users. He was a guest on TV5 Morning News on Wednesday, where he answered some of the more frequently asked questions from those seeking to keep up with the rapid changes.

Passwords: So many passwords for so many apps and services, and some need to be regularly changed.

Updates: What does an update do? Should I update or should I not?

Terminology: What is the difference between data and Wi-fi? What is the cloud? What's the difference between an email, a text and a direct message?

Bluetooth: What is Bluetooth and what do I do with it?

Upgrades

People tell me my phone should be upgraded. Is that true?