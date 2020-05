Fire fighters from several departments at a mobile home fire in Ellsworth.

Crews were called to the Bangor Road around 3:30 Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the home was already in flames by the time they arrived.

It's not clear at this point whether any one was living there at the time.

Fire fighters from Ellsworth, Orland, Hancock and Trenton are on scene.

We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.