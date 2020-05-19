UPDATE- 2 people found dead in Ellsworth mobile home fire

Two people were found dead following a mobile home fire in Ellsworth early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters from five departments were called to Bangor Road around 3:30 a.m.

According to Ellsworth Fire Captain Dale Clark, the victims are a man and a woman. Their names are not being released. It is assumed the two people were the occupants of the home.

The fire is not considered suspicious at this time, according to Captain Clark.

The home was already in flames when fire crews first arrived.

It was destroyed. There is not word yet on a cause.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is now investigating.