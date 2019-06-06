There are some benefits to having a smart phone according to Technology Expert Chris quimby.

He explored some of those added values with Joy Hollowell during our Mobile Minute on Wednesday's edition of our TV5 Morning News.

The list is as follows:

1. Connecting with distant family and friends.

2. Organizing life with reminders and calendars.

3. Readily available info on almost anything.

4. Instant entertainment through games and movies.

5. Ability to get work done when not in office.