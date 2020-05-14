Mission Broadband conducting survey to find gaps in broadband access across Maine

A survey has been launched to identify gaps in broadband access across Maine.

Mission Broadband will be collecting the data.

The survey is looking for information from residents about their current broadband performance at home.

It's to find out about availability, inadequate performance and socio-economic indicators.

The data will be available to local communities.

Because of the pandemic, more adults are working from home and kids rely on broadband for education.

“The use of the internet has been increasing through the years and there is a gap and the gap across America, there is somewhere around 50 million American’s that don’t have Internet.”

To take the survey you can go to missionbroadband.com.

The survey is anonymous and will be posted until June 1st.