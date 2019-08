State police are asking for your help in finding a missing woman.

They're looking for 69-year-old Diane Courtemanche.

That's a picture of her on your screen.

We're told she was last seen on French Street in Skowhegan Saturday.

Authorities say she has dementia.

They say she was wearing jeans and carrying a white pocketbook.

Anyone who sees Courtemanche or knows where she may be is asked to call Maine State Police at 973-3700.